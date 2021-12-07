AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Wyatt Begay, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, wheeled mechanic, helps collect and load donated food and household goods from a local store into a truck in Chandler, Ariz., July 12, 2020. The food and household items were then transported to a local food bank for distribution to the community. More than 750 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist local governments and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

