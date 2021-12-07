Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank [Image 3 of 5]

    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Wyatt Begay, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, wheeled mechanic, helps collect and load donated food and household goods from a local store into a truck in Chandler, Ariz., July 12, 2020. The food and household items were then transported to a local food bank for distribution to the community. More than 750 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist local governments and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6729524
    VIRIN: 210712-Z-CC902-0050
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank
    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank
    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank
    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank
    AZNG soldier makes the rounds with food bank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    Army
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT