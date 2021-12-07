Recruit Braydon Fisk, with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after a cover and concealment class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 11, 2021. The class taught recruits how to apply the three basic patterns of individual camouflage: splotching, striping, and splotching and striping. Fisk is from Titusville, Fla.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6729519
|VIRIN:
|210711-M-XU431-2105
|Resolution:
|3744x5616
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS
