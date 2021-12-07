Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class

    Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit Braydon Fisk, with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after a cover and concealment class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 11, 2021. The class taught recruits how to apply the three basic patterns of individual camouflage: splotching, striping, and splotching and striping. Fisk is from Titusville, Fla.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

