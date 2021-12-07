Recruit Caholi Priest, with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after a cover and concealment class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 11, 2021. The class taught recruits how to apply the three basic patterns of individual camouflage: splotching, striping, and splotching and striping. Priest is from Columbia, S.C.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6729517
|VIRIN:
|210711-M-XU431-2103
|Resolution:
|3094x5012
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT