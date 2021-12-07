Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class

Recruit Caholi Priest, with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after a cover and concealment class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 11, 2021. The class taught recruits how to apply the three basic patterns of individual camouflage: splotching, striping, and splotching and striping. Priest is from Columbia, S.C.







(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021