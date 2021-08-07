Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA briefs the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners [Image 2 of 2]

    FEMA briefs the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MIAMI, FL (July 8, 2021) – FCO Tom McCool briefs attendees at the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners meeting on the status of recovery for the Florida Surfside building collapse. (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    FEMA
    Disaster relief
    Surfside

