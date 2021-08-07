Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6729297 VIRIN: 210708-D-LW007-857 Resolution: 2184x1457 Size: 1.47 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA briefs the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners [Image 2 of 2], by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.