MIAMI, FL (July 8, 2021) – FCO Tom McCool briefs attendees at the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners meeting on the status of recovery for the Florida Surfside building collapse. (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 14:20
|Photo ID:
|6729297
|VIRIN:
|210708-D-LW007-857
|Resolution:
|2184x1457
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA briefs the Board of Miami-Dade county commissioners [Image 2 of 2], by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT