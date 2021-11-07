Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Returns From Deployment [Image 7 of 14]

    USS Laboon Returns From Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    YORKTOWN, Virginia (July 11, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) handle mooring lines as Laboon returns to home port after a 7 month deployment to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet area of operations, July 11, 2021. Laboon is pier side in Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducting routing maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 13:45
    This work, USS Laboon Returns From Deployment [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS

    Homecoming
    Virginia
    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58

