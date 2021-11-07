USS Laboon Returns From Deployment

YORKTOWN, Virginia (July 11, 2021) – Chief Operations Specialist Jerome Kirby, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), greets his wife as Laboon returns to home port after a 7 month deployment to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet area of operations, July 11, 2021. Laboon is pier side in Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducting routing maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

