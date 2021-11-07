181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

Sfc. Rocio Lucero, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, ensures a Soldier of the 1397th Deployment Distribution Support Battalion, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, safely fires a Beretta M9 while moving forward during the individual weapon qualification portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 1397th DDSB is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

