    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 2 of 6]

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sfc. Anthony Parks, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observes a Soldier of the 1397th Deployment Distribution Support Battalion, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, fire a Beretta M9 during the individual weapon qualification portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 1397th DDSB is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6729180
    VIRIN: 210711-A-FK859-094
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M9
    First Army
    Readiness
    OC/T
    First Army OC/T
    Pershing Strike

