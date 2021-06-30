Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits 49th Medical Group [Image 5 of 6]

    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits 49th Medical Group

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo after coining Senior Airman Briannah Grant, 49th Medical Group operational medicine medical technician, June 30, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Gragg visited the 49th MDG to discuss the current state of the DHA and to address any areas of concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 12:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
