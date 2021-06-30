Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits 49th Medical Group

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, meets 49th Medical Group faculty, June 30, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Gragg visited the 49th MDG to discuss the current state of the DHA and to address any areas of concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

