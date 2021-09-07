Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Brandon represents the Coast Guard Enlisted Association at a recruit graduation on July 9, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6728890
|VIRIN:
|210709-G-BF940-2004
|Resolution:
|3295x3161
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, YN2 Brandon earns TCCM Enlisted Person of the Quarter [Image 16 of 16], by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YN2 Brandon earns TCCM Enlisted Person of the Quarter
