Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Brandon, a yeoman at Training Center Cape, N.J., works at her desk completing recruit paperwork as par of her official duties on July 8, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:43 Photo ID: 6728886 VIRIN: 210708-G-BF940-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.46 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YN2 Brandon earns TCCM Enlisted Person of the Quarter [Image 16 of 16], by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.