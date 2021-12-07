Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-13th Aviation Regiment Physical Fitness Training [Image 3 of 6]

    1-13th Aviation Regiment Physical Fitness Training

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment for air traffic control and flight operations Advanced Individual Training, conduct morning physical fitness exercises at Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
