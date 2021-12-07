1-13th Aviation Regiment Physical Fitness Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment for air traffic control and flight operations Advanced Individual Training, conduct morning physical fitness exercises at Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
