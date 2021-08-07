Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with constituents during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2021. This was Holcomb’s first to Qatar, as part of an economic partnership meeting to strengthen ties between Qatar and the state of Indiana for future economic projects. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6728552
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-RV963-2015
|Resolution:
|5316x3797
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT