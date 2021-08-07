Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with constituents during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2021. This was Holcomb’s first to Qatar, as part of an economic partnership meeting to strengthen ties between Qatar and the state of Indiana for future economic projects. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 02:33 Photo ID: 6728552 VIRIN: 210708-F-RV963-2015 Resolution: 5316x3797 Size: 12.2 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.