    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits AUAB [Image 4 of 6]

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks with Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2021. This was Holcomb’s first to Qatar, as part of an economic partnership meeting to strengthen ties between Qatar and the state of Indiana for future economic projects. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    379 AEW
    Indiana
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Eric Holcomb
    Gov. Holcomb

