210710-N-NQ285-1129

ARABIAN GULF (July 10, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 10, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 01:53 Photo ID: 6728525 VIRIN: 210710-N-NQ285-1129 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 927.27 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.