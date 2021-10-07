210710-N-NQ285-1129
ARABIAN GULF (July 10, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 10, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6728525
|VIRIN:
|210710-N-NQ285-1129
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|927.27 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT