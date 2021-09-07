Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 1 of 3]

    Carter Hall Transits Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210709-N-NQ285-1047
    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 9, 2021) Lance Corporal Ben Nelson, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), mans an M240 machine gun aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a Strait of Hormuz transit with the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, July 9, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 01:53
    Photo ID: 6728524
    VIRIN: 210709-N-NQ285-1047
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG
    USN News

