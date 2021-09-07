210709-N-NQ285-1047
STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 9, 2021) Lance Corporal Ben Nelson, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), mans an M240 machine gun aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a Strait of Hormuz transit with the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, July 9, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6728524
|VIRIN:
|210709-N-NQ285-1047
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT