    EO and SHARP Training

    EO and SHARP Training

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    HHC 1TTSB had a quarterly Safety Stand Down Traning which was consisted of EO and SHARP classes presented by Cpt. Grout Matthew, 1TTSB, HHC Company Commander on February 23, 2021. We would like to also thank our guests SFC Rivera, Carlos 1TTSB Army Equal Opportunity Representative, SFC Hinmon and SSG Buluze, 1TTSB SHARP Representatives for all your help.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheROK #EqualOpportunity #SHARP

