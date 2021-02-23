EO and SHARP Training

HHC 1TTSB had a quarterly Safety Stand Down Traning which was consisted of EO and SHARP classes presented by Cpt. Grout Matthew, 1TTSB, HHC Company Commander on February 23, 2021. We would like to also thank our guests SFC Rivera, Carlos 1TTSB Army Equal Opportunity Representative, SFC Hinmon and SSG Buluze, 1TTSB SHARP Representatives for all your help.

