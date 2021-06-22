Artillery Relocation Training Program Annual Planning Conference takes place on Okinawa

Japanese government officials observe the M777 howitzer during the Artillery Relocation Training Program (ARTP) Annual Planning Conference on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2021. The ARTP Annual Conference allows Japanese and U.S. officials to develop a better understanding of the goals of the program, as well as solidify bilateral objectives related to the training, the continued usage of training areas and the modernization of both forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

