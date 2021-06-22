Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Relocation Training Program Annual Planning Conference takes place on Okinawa [Image 3 of 17]

    Artillery Relocation Training Program Annual Planning Conference takes place on Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A Japanese government official speaks during the Artillery Relocation Training Program (ARTP) Annual Planning Conference on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2021. The ARTP Annual Conference allows Japanese and U.S. officials to develop a better understanding of the goals of the program, as well as solidify bilateral objectives related to the training, the continued usage of training areas and the modernization of both forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 21:59
    This work, Artillery Relocation Training Program Annual Planning Conference takes place on Okinawa [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artillery Relocation Training Program Annual Planning Conference takes place on Okinawa

    Okinawa
    training
    III MEF

