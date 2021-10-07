Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, left, instructs Pvt. James Curran, a cargo specialist of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, right, how to find a comfortable standing supported firing position with an M249 light machine gun during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 16:14 Photo ID: 6728194 VIRIN: 210710-A-FK859-305 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.49 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.