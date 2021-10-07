Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 5 of 9]

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sfc. Charles Thomas, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, left, shows Spc. Arturo Macedonio, a cargo specialist of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, right, how to release the trigger mechanism assembly of the M249 light machine gun during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6728192
    VIRIN: 210710-A-FK859-172
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 14.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MK19
    First Army
    Readiness
    M249
    PMI
    M320A1
    Pershing Strike

