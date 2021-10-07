851st EVCC Makes Progress on Range Upgrades

Soldiers of the 851st EVCC, 682nd Engineer Battalion, conducted construction operations near Demo 4 at Camp Ripley, July 10, 2021. The unit has been working over their last three drills to build an observation shelter, a berm and a parking area on the range. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

