    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    851st EVCC Makes Progress on Range Upgrades [Image 7 of 15]

    851st EVCC Makes Progress on Range Upgrades

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers of the 851st EVCC, 682nd Engineer Battalion, conducted construction operations near Demo 4 at Camp Ripley, July 10, 2021. The unit has been working over their last three drills to build an observation shelter, a berm and a parking area on the range. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6728077
    VIRIN: 210710-Z-DY230-1007
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 851st EVCC Makes Progress on Range Upgrades [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Horizontal Engineer
    682nd Engineer Battalion
    Carpentry and Masonry

