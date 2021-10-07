Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Crew Chief of the Year [Image 3 of 4]

    AFRC Crew Chief of the Year

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Plopper, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida stands in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline on July 10, 2021. Plopper was recently named Air Force Reserve Command Crew Chief of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 08:58
    Location: FL, US
    This work, AFRC Crew Chief of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stratotanker
    crew chief
    flightline
    kc-135
    airman

