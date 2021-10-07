U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Plopper, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida checks picks up a wrench in the 927th Maintenance Squadron building on July 10, 2021. Plopper was just named Air Force Reserve Command Crew Chief of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 08:58 Photo ID: 6728035 VIRIN: 210710-F-UV276-1002 Resolution: 1440x1151 Size: 231.04 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC Crew Chief of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.