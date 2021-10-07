433rd Airlift Wing members participate in a fitness assessment July 10, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. This is the first assessment in the wing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6728007 VIRIN: 210710-F-FS041-1134 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 433rd AW resumes fitness testing [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.