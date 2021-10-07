433rd AW resumes fitness testing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    433rd Airlift Wing members participate in a fitness assessment July 10, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. This is the first assessment in the wing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6728007
    VIRIN: 210710-F-FS041-1134
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    AFRC
    USAF
    Alamo Wing
    Fitness Testing
    433AW

