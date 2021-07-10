433rd AW resumes fitness testing

Photo By Samantha Mathison | 433rd Airlift Wing members participate in a fitness assessment July 10, 2021, at Joint...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Mathison | 433rd Airlift Wing members participate in a fitness assessment July 10, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. This is the first assessment in the wing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 433rd Airlift Wing here resumed Air Force fitness testing July 10, 2021, after assessments were suspended for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Airmen were tested on the push-ups and sit-ups portion of the fitness assessment, but the 1.5 mile run was waived due to safety considerations.



According to 433rd Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight Commander, Capt. Mark Bohling, the run was excluded due to the base’s current Health Protection Condition BRAVO PLUS status.



Each Airman had thier own mat and shared a portable sit-up bar with a partner, to help limit contact. Those not actively exercising or participating in the assessment were encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask.



“We know it’s not required if you’ve been vaccinated, which most of us are,” Bohling said. “But we want people to feel comfortable coming here and to be able to focus on their assessment. It’s already stressful enough for them.”



The Air Force fitness program underwent a lot of changes during the pandemic and there are more to come, Bohling said.



Not only did waist measurements get removed, but also alternative testing options for segments of the assessment are slated to be included in 2022.



The 433rd FSS Wing Fitness Manager, Master Sgt. Kimberlee Aquino, said it’s been challenging for the services team to adjust to all of the changes.



“In a lot of ways this is our trial run,” Aquino said. “We’re getting our feet wet again and getting back into the groove of getting everybody tested.”



According to Aquino, this month they focused on high-priority testers, but over the course of the next year they plan to get everyone caught up on their assessments.



“It’s truly been a team effort to make the required adjustments and make this happen,” Aquino said. “There’s a lot of moving parts, so we’re asking everyone to have a little patience, but overall, we’re here to support people and get them taken care of.”



For questions and concerns regarding the 433rd AW Fitness Program, common access card holders are invited to visit the virtual force support squadron SharePoint site.