Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance

    KUWAIT

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Daniel Avila, a behavioral health specialist, and Pfc. Dorien Lewis, a combat medic, both with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade conducts preventive maintenance checks and service on humvees at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 10, 2021. The 3DSB has deployed on rotation to Kuwait and is preparing to take on the logistic support role in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6727967
    VIRIN: 210710-A-MI845-005
    Resolution: 1165x1747
    Size: 285.49 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance
    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance
    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance
    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance
    3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Dog face Soldier
    ROTM
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT