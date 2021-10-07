3DSB Conducts Motorpool Maintenance

Spc. Daniel Avila, a behavioral health specialist, and Pfc. Dorien Lewis, a combat medic, both with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, checks seat belts on a field litter ambulance during preventive maintenance checks and service at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 10, 2021. The 3DSB has deployed on rotation to Kuwait and is preparing to take on the logistic support role in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

