America’s First Corps Soldiers offload equipment for Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 bolsters the U.S. Army’s capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in order to project power across a complex operational environment in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 01:23 Photo ID: 6727940 VIRIN: 210710-A-ZV876-0313 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.25 MB Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.