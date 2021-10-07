Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 9]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    America’s First Corps Soldiers offload equipment for Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 bolsters the U.S. Army’s capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in order to project power across a complex operational environment in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6727940
    VIRIN: 210710-A-ZV876-0313
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

