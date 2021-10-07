America’s First Corps Soldiers go through customs for exercise Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2021. Forager 21 bolsters the U.S. Army’s capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in order to project power across a complex operational environment in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 01:23
|Photo ID:
|6727939
|VIRIN:
|210710-A-ZV876-0271
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT