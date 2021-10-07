Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    919th Special Operations Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ginger Ormond, 919th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander, addresses the Airmen assigned to her unit after taking command of the 919th SOMXG at Duke Field, Florida, July 10, 2021. Ormond was previously the deputy commander, 439th Maintenance Group at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniella Peña-Pavao)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 18:38
    Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US
    Duke Field
    AFSOC
    919 SOW
    Citizen Air Commandos
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

