Col. Kevin Merrill (left), 919th Special Operations Wing commander, hands the group guidon to Col. Ginger Ormond during the 919th Special Operations Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 10, 2021. Ormond is a senior maintenance and munitions officer with experience leading the maintenance operations for a variety of Air Force aircraft. As the 919th SOMXG commander, she ensures the organization is always ready to provide a full range of focused support for C-146A Wolfhound aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniella Peña-Pavao)

