210709-N-UN585-2091

BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) Commanding Officer Cmdr. John D. John, left, presents a certificate of appointment to Operations Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Neal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 Photo by PO2 Claire DuBois