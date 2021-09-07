Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210709-N-UN585-2087 [Image 36 of 38]

    210709-N-UN585-2087

    BLACK SEA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) Commanding Officer Cmdr. John D. John, left, presents a certificate of appointment to Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Miranda Chow aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6727713
    VIRIN: 210709-N-UN585-2087
    Resolution: 3583x2389
    Size: 428.09 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210709-N-UN585-2087 [Image 38 of 38], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210709-N-UN585-2002
    210709-N-UN585-2005
    210709-N-UN585-2007
    210709-N-UN585-2010
    210709-N-UN585-2013
    210709-N-UN585-2016
    210709-N-UN585-2021
    210709-N-UN585-2028
    210709-N-UN585-2030
    210709-N-UN585-2034
    210709-N-UN585-2038
    210709-N-UN585-2036
    210709-N-UN585-2040
    210709-N-UN585-2042
    210709-N-UN585-2043
    210709-N-UN585-2045
    210709-N-UN585-2047
    210709-N-UN585-2049
    210709-N-UN585-2051
    210709-N-UN585-2053
    210709-N-UN585-2055
    210709-N-UN585-2057
    210709-N-UN585-2058
    210709-N-UN585-2061
    210709-N-UN585-2064
    210709-N-UN585-2066
    210709-N-UN585-2068
    210709-N-UN585-2070
    210709-N-UN585-2071
    210709-N-UN585-2073
    210709-N-UN585-2076
    210709-N-UN585-2081
    210709-N-UN585-2079
    210709-N-UN585-2084
    210709-N-UN585-2086
    210709-N-UN585-2087
    210709-N-UN585-2090
    210709-N-UN585-2091

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    awards
    Frocking
    frocking ceremony
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT