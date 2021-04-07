Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Transports Torpedo [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailor Transports Torpedo

    JAPAN

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 4, 2021) A Sailor transports a torpedo on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6727543
    VIRIN: 210704-N-YA628-1113
    Resolution: 2414x3380
    Size: 873.74 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Transports Torpedo [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Transports Torpedo
    Sailor Transports Torpedo
    Sailor Transports Torpedo
    Sailor Transports Torpedo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    torpedo
    destroyer
    weapons
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT