Sailor Transports Torpedo

EAST CHINA SEA (July 4, 2021) A Sailor transports a torpedo on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
