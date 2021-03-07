Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTR2 McLoud Loads Chaff [Image 6 of 6]

    CTR2 McLoud Loads Chaff

    JAPAN

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    WATERS OFF OF JAPAN (July 3, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 2nd Class Jeremy McLoud, from Canton, Ga., loads chaff into a Mark 53 gun on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 08:04
    Location: JP
    This work, CTR2 McLoud Loads Chaff [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    destroyer
    ammunition
    weapons
    Indo-Pacific

