CTR2 McLoud Carries Chaff

WATERS OFF OF JAPAN (July 3, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 2nd Class Jeremy McLoud, from Canton, Ga., carries chaff to load into a Mark 53 gun on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
