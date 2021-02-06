Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership

    KUWAIT

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    A MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to Task Force Iron Valor waits in a column to move to a firing position at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. TF Iron Valor conducted a night exercise to help Soldiers better prepare for live fire missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    This work, One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR
    3/172 Mountain Infantry
    Task Force Iron Valor

