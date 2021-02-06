A MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to Task Force Iron Valor waits in a column to move to a firing position at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. TF Iron Valor conducted a night exercise to help Soldiers better prepare for live fire missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 04:37
|Photo ID:
|6727414
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-CZ403-1161
|Resolution:
|6720x3402
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership
LEAVE A COMMENT