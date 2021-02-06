Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Valor prepare to go to their positions at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. TF Iron Valor is comprised of Soldiers from 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment and Delta Company, 3-172nd Infantry (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:37 Photo ID: 6727412 VIRIN: 210602-A-CZ403-1123 Resolution: 6070x2378 Size: 7.39 MB Location: KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.