    KUWAIT

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Valor prepare to go to their positions at Udairi Range, Kuwait, June 2, 2021. TF Iron Valor is comprised of Soldiers from 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment and Delta Company, 3-172nd Infantry (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Fight: The Importance of Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR
    3/172 Mountain Infantry
    Task Force Iron Valor

