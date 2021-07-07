USS Benfold Launches Missile

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

