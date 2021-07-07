The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6727362
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-FO714-1001
|Resolution:
|1763x1287
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Benfold Launches Missile [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
