    USS Benfold Launches Missile [Image 1 of 2]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 00:32
    Photo ID: 6727361
    VIRIN: 210707-N-FO714-1004
    Resolution: 2174x1440
    Size: 926.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Launches Missile [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    Pacific Griffin
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

