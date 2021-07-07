The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire missile exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6727361
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-FO714-1004
|Resolution:
|2174x1440
|Size:
|926.78 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Benfold Launches Missile [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS
