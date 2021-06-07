USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021

F-15 and F-16 Fighter aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force fly in formation over Republic of Singapore Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart (FFC 72) during a live-fire missile exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

