The Republic of Singapore Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart (FFC 72) unilaterally launches a harpoon anti-ship missile during a live-fire missile exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 23:29
|Photo ID:
|6727319
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-FO714-1014
|Resolution:
|4208x2868
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
