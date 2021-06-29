Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Subamrine School, presents Lt. Reston S. Bishop, prospective nuclear engineering officer instructor at Naval Submarine School with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 29, 2021.



Bishop's dedication was instrumental in preparing junior officers for service in the fleet, instructing over 160 students. 13 of Bishop's junior officer students were personally recognized by the Director of Naval Reactors for outstanding performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 21:12 Photo ID: 6727288 VIRIN: 210629-N-QX658-0011 Resolution: 3199x4830 Size: 14.55 MB Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lieutenant Reston S. Bishop End of Tour Award [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.